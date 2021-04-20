Makgadikgadi Pans

Meerkat friend

Spent the morning visiting the habituated meerkats near Camp Kalahari. The little guys are extremely interactive, and depending on their mood and hunger levels first thing in the morning, they'll hang out for quite a while and maybe even use your head as a look-out tower. Only some meerkat families are habituated, so make sure the camp you are visiting has access to a habituated family if you want to get an up-close look.