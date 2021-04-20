Chor Minor

Silk Road Splendor

On a trip to the "Five Stans," I visited the ancient city of Bukhara in Uzbekistan. Bukhara is over 2,000 years old and is the most complete example of a medieval city in Central Asia. The historic part of the city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is an open-air museum. There you will see remarkable mosques, minarets, and madrassas....it is a feast for the eyes.



Competing with the architecture of Bukhara is the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind treasures from Central Asia. Shopping here is exciting and colorful. I couldn't resist the silk displayed here. What better souvenir of a visit to the Silk Road!



If you are planning a trip to Central Asia, you must visit Uzbekistan, and the ancient city of Bukhara. Plan to spend at least a day here learning about the past and enjoying the beauty of the old city. You will enjoy the history, the shopping, the food and the endless photographic opportunities.