Chor Minor
Khodja Nurobobod Str., Buxoro, Uzbekistan
Chor Minor in BukharaIf you wander off the main paths in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, and explore the labyrinth of narrow winding streets, you may be fortunate to find this monument symbolizing world unity. This madrassah or monastery is called Chor Minor, meaning the four minarets. Its sky blue cupolas of glazed tiles are stunningly beautiful. Its unusual architecture and the general proportionality of the monument have made it a favorite place for many visitors to Bukhara.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Silk Road Splendor
On a trip to the "Five Stans," I visited the ancient city of Bukhara in Uzbekistan. Bukhara is over 2,000 years old and is the most complete example of a medieval city in Central Asia. The historic part of the city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is an open-air museum. There you will see remarkable mosques, minarets, and madrassas....it is a feast for the eyes.
Competing with the architecture of Bukhara is the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind treasures from Central Asia. Shopping here is exciting and colorful. I couldn't resist the silk displayed here. What better souvenir of a visit to the Silk Road!
If you are planning a trip to Central Asia, you must visit Uzbekistan, and the ancient city of Bukhara. Plan to spend at least a day here learning about the past and enjoying the beauty of the old city. You will enjoy the history, the shopping, the food and the endless photographic opportunities.
