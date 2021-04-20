Where are you going?
Magique Bar and Restaurant [CLOSED]

Gate 3,Garden Off 5 Senses, Said-Ul-Ajaib, Paryavaran Complex, Sainik Farm, New Delhi, Delhi 110030, India
| +91 97175 35533
Under a Magique Spell

Just when you thought New Delhi was going through a dry spell of romantic setting restaurants, Magique opens up… Nestled in the corner of the ritzy shopping area, the Garden of Five Senses in South Delhi, Magique offers several reasons to check it out. Not only does it boast an extremely romantic ambiance with mostly outdoor seating and a winding path fringed with flickering candles and paper lanterns, it also offers one of the most gourmet food and drink menus in Delhi. The oriental fusion cuisine is simply fantastic; the tantalizing dishes will blow you away! Try the sushi platter or the jumbo tiger shrimp and a glass of Chardonnay for the perfect dining experience. It has a fully-stocked bar outside with liquors and spirits from all over the world. Whether you go on a date or simply go with a group of friends, you’re guaranteed a night of delectable indulgence! It’s a bit tricky to find, but keep following the signs in the dark alleyway and sure enough, you’ll find yourself under the Magique spell!
By Nyssa C. , AFAR Local Expert
