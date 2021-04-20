Le Roeulx 7070 Le Roeulx, Belgium

Rose competition This year, Le Roeulx hosted the 50th International Rose Competition titled "Roses Nouvelles du Le Roeulx" . This competition takes place every year in this town, in the beginning of September.



I took my son and went there. It was our mother-son outing. I was very happy to find that there is no entrance fee for this event, I am always on the lookout for free things to do in Belgium.



The National Royal Society "Friends of the Rose" is organizing this contest in the great hall of the old St-Jacques Hospital.

The garden is enormous and there are over one hundred patches where all kind of rose bushes are planted, each with it's own unique smell. The rose smell is very powerful, you are hit by it as soon as you enter the garden.

They also feature nice sculptures by different local artists.



For the competition you too can be an active participant. There is a chart and pen offered if you choose to do so and you can grade the roses for a public's award. Apart from that there is a team of judges and you know who they are cause they are on the ground with their noses in the flowers and discussing very seriously about it. I found it interesting but also kinda funny. Inside the building there is a rose room featuring different floral arrangements and a photo competition for the best rose photo.



In the back of the garden a tent is set up to enjoy a cold St. Feuillien beer, also made in this town. A band is playing delightful music while all this is taking place.







