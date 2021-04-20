Where are you going?
La Grande Maison de Bernard Magrez

10 Rue Labottière, 33000 Bordeaux, France
Website
| +33 5 35 38 16 16
If money is no object or you’re up for a blowout weekend in Bordeaux, make like an aristocrat at this elegant 19th-century mansion set in a quiet residential neighborhood. Six sumptuous rooms feature a riot of luxury fabrics and wallpapers, plus spacious marble baths. The real revelation, however, is the three-Michelin-starred restaurant, run by world-renowned chef Pierre Gagnaire, who earned the top place on Le Chef’s 2015 list of the best chefs in the world. Here, you can expect thrilling dishes like duck foie gras biscuits and glazed wild sea bass, with impeccable service to match.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

