Kliphuis, Gordonville Farm

South Africa's Karoo
Discover the accessible yet remote beauty and space of the Karoo. Drive in or fly by air to Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape or from Cape Town
to the private conservancy that is Sneeuberg Nature Reserve a vast tranquil destination of plains and mountains of spectacular beauty. ‘Gordonville’ within the Reserve, offers three alluring accommodation options, the superbly restored and decorated ‘Kliphuis’, where you will enjoy supreme comfort and scenic vistas to relax in, or indulge in 4 x 4 trails, mountain biking, hiking and horseback riding with great birding, a range of plains game and the incredible sight of some 400 free roaming Nguni cattle. Charming self-catering options include ‘Karoo Cottage’ also a former farmhouse ‘The Poplars’. A unique option for families and friends travelling together.