KING CORONA CIGARS CAFE AND BAR
1523 East 7th Avenue
| +1 813-241-9109
Sun 11am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 8am - 12am
Fri 8am - 2am
Sat 10am - 2am
Coffee, Cuban Sandwiches, and CigarsFor over five generations cigars have been made in Ybor City. The days of the huge cigar factories are pretty much gone, but the tradition of hand-rolled cigars and places to smoke them continues.
King Corona Café and Bar is a warm, inviting and sweet smelling spot (if you like the smell of cigars like I do). Open early and closing late, King Corona's is a gathering spot for cigar lovers to sit, read, chat, and enjoy a fine cigar while drinking a café con leche or café solo.
A light menu, including the ubiquitous Cuban sandwich famous in the area, is served all day. The coffee menu holds a special treat in the "Café Corona"—an espresso with steamed milk topped of with their own caramel sauce that has just a touch of cayenne. Coffee with a kick!
The shop offers a wide selection of cigars and accessories, books on the history of Ybor City and cigar culture, and Panama hats.