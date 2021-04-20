Where are you going?
Katy's Palace Bar

3 Desmond St, Kramerville, Sandton, 2090, South Africa
Night Shopping and Winning at the Palace Bar Sandton South Africa

Night Shopping and Winning at the Palace Bar

A new addition to the Jo'burg night market scene is the House & Leisure Night Market at Katy's Palace Bar, which is also home to an antique store located on the ground floor and

The night market featured a good variety of local arts and crafts as well as some locally produced foods and drinks.

On the night there was a competition to win a prize hamper consisting of awesome prizes from all the vendors at the market, and amazingly my friend and I ended up winning!

Katy's Palace Bar is normally a private venue for hire, however they are also open for selected public events and every first Sunday of the month for easy lunches and cocktails on their balcony which looks out over the city of Sandton
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
