The VIP Room
Shop L43, Nelson Mandela Square, Cnr 5th Street and, Maude St, Sandown, Sandton, 2146, South Africa
| +27 11 784 3330
More info
Sun 7:30am - 6pm
Mon - Thur 6:30am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 6:30am - 8pm
The Night Comes Alive at The VIP RoomThe VIP Room comes with proper clubbing experience as a backing, with previous ventures like Taboo and Cocoon Lounge before it, this venue offers only the cream of the crop to it's patrons.
In the heart of the Sandton business district at the Michelangelo Towers, the club is conveniently located near top hotels like The Michelangelo, The Davinci, The Sandton Sun, etc, and restaurants in the square should you want to grab a bite before heading out for the night,