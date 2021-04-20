Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The VIP Room

Shop L43, Nelson Mandela Square, Cnr 5th Street and, Maude St, Sandown, Sandton, 2146, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 784 3330
The Night Comes Alive at The VIP Room Sandton South Africa

More info

Sun 7:30am - 6pm
Mon - Thur 6:30am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 6:30am - 8pm

The Night Comes Alive at The VIP Room

The VIP Room comes with proper clubbing experience as a backing, with previous ventures like Taboo and Cocoon Lounge before it, this venue offers only the cream of the crop to it's patrons.

In the heart of the Sandton business district at the Michelangelo Towers, the club is conveniently located near top hotels like The Michelangelo, The Davinci, The Sandton Sun, etc, and restaurants in the square should you want to grab a bite before heading out for the night,
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points