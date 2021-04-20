Where are you going?
Dominica Botanic Gardens

Bath Rd, Roseau, Dominica
Website
| +1 767-503-4630
Dominica Botanic Gardens

Sun - Sat 6am - 7pm

Dominica Botanic Gardens

Laid out by the British back in 1890, the Dominica Botanic Gardens in Roseau are as fine as any in the Caribbean. After suffering considerable damage during Hurricane David in 1979, the park was restored and replanted—though visitors can still see the school bus that was crushed under a toppling African baobab tree during the storm. As you stroll through the 40-acre gardens, also keep an eye out for Dominica’s national tree, the bois kwaib, with its vivid red flowers. There’s also an aviary that’s home to some sisserou parrots—easily identified by their brilliant lime-green backs and wings, they serve as Dominica’s national bird and are only found on the island.

By John Oseid , AFAR Local Expert

