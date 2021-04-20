Where are you going?
Rainforest Riding Dominica

Portsmouth, Dominica
Website
| +1 767-265-7386
Rainforest Riding Dominica Portsmouth Dominica

Rainforest Riding Dominica

For a unique way to see the island, visitors in the know turn to Rainforest Riding Dominica, a friendly, family-run outfitter that offers horseback tours to the beach, through the forest, or in Cabrits National Park. Located just outside of Portsmouth, RRD’s farm is home to 10 quiet, happy horses, ranging from thoroughbreds and St. Lucian horses to ponies that are perfect for children riders. Tours are always led by professional guides, and groups are purposefully kept small to ensure everyone gets the most out of their experience. The “Beach” tour takes riders down the Waitukubuli Trail to Purple Turtle Beach—the only place in Dominica where you can swim on your horse—while the “Forest” tour crosses Dominica’s most extensive wetland, home to a wide variety of native and migratory birds. For a horseback ride with some history, opt for the “Cabrits” tour, which travels through the park to Fort Shirley, an 18th-century garrison that’s considered the most important historical site on the island.
By Natalie Beauregard , AFAR Staff

