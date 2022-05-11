Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jordanelle State Park

515 UT-319, Heber City, UT 84032, USA
Website
| +1 435-649-9540
Jordanelle State Park Heber City Utah United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Jordanelle State Park

If you’re keen to get on the water but want to avoid the crusty salt that will cling to your boat if you go out on the Great Salt Lake, head to the east side of the Wasatch mountain range and hit the Jordanelle Reservoir. Just 40 miles from downtown Salt Lake City, Jordanelle offers five square miles of freshwater fun, including hiking, fishing, and camping. The Hailstone recreation area on the west side of the water is the prime area for day use, camping, and RVs, and also where you can find boat-launch ramps. On the southeast side is the quieter Rock Cliff, which is tucked in among the tall cottonwoods along the Upper Provo River. The campgrounds here are walk-in.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points
Frank Lloyd Wright Homes, Farm Stays, Glamping Sites—Airbnb’s New Search Categories Feature These Cool Listings
Frank Lloyd Wright Homes, Farm Stays, Glamping Sites—Airbnb’s New Search Categories Feature These Cool Listings
The Euro Is at $1.05—the Lowest It’s Been in Years
The Euro Is at $1.05—the Lowest It’s Been in Years
Japan Aims for June Reopening
Japan Aims for June Reopening