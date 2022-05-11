Jordanelle State Park
If you’re keen to get on the water but want to avoid the crusty salt that will cling to your boat if you go out on the Great Salt Lake, head to the east side of the Wasatch mountain range and hit the Jordanelle Reservoir. Just 40 miles from downtown Salt Lake City
, Jordanelle offers five square miles of freshwater fun, including hiking, fishing, and camping. The Hailstone recreation area on the west side of the water is the prime area for day use, camping, and RVs, and also where you can find boat-launch ramps. On the southeast side is the quieter Rock Cliff, which is tucked in among the tall cottonwoods along the Upper Provo River. The campgrounds here are walk-in.