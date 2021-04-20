Jodhpur
Jodhpur: Rajasthan's Blue CityKnown as The Blue City for its many homes painted to denote them as Brahmin residences, Jodhpur is a chaotic hodgepodge of blue blocks at the foot of mighty Mehrangarh Fort. Interspersed with the sacred color associated with Lord Shiva, the city projects a galaxy of shades ranging from the jewel-toned saris of traditional Rajasthani women to muted tones of the 16th-century wall that protected Jodhpur in medieval times. Long before Mark Zuckerberg used blue for its soothing effect on Facebook users, Jodhpur's citizens apparently knew of its psychological impact on a city.
almost 7 years ago
Road trip x 6
In India, the family car is usually a motorcycle. It's not unusual to see two, three, four people crowded onto a motorcycle. A family of six, however, scores high on a photographer's hit list.
almost 7 years ago
Man in Doorway in The Blue City
Blue City is a neighborhood in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where the buildings are all painted blue. It is an extremely picturesque part of town. As I was walking around the Blue City, I came across this door. I was taking a picture of it when this man stepped in the frame and a second later he was gone.
almost 7 years ago
Contemplating colors in Jodhpur, India
Jodhpur's colorful cityscape has never been referred to as dull! From bold, fiery spice stalls to decadent fabric shops, the streets are practically besieged with bright colors. Local ladies adorn saris in every color of the rainbow too: saffron, crimson, lime, aqua, magenta, salmon, and my personal favorite, multi-colored. It's a colorful sight indeed!
almost 7 years ago
Saris on Clothesline, Rajasthan
I saw these colorful sari's hung out to dry in a home in the Blue City in Jodhpur. The Blue City neighborhood is a must see when visiting Jodhpur.
almost 7 years ago
Girl Walking Past Door
I like taking pictures of old doors and windows and as I was taking a picture of this door in Jodhpur, this girl walked by.
almost 7 years ago
Meeting a Bishnoi Matriarch in Rajasthan
While traveling through Rajasthan, my driver took me to meet a Bishnoi family in a village outside of Jodhpur. This is the matriarch of the family whose beautiful silver bangles on her arms and ankles and gold nose and earrings identify her as a member of the Bishnoi tribe and are her only monetary wealth. She gave me a tour of her sparse but spotless home and showed me how to grind millet flour on her stone mill. She was especially proud to show me her family photos. I marveled at the sparrows nest hung from the rafters of her living room. Outside in the courtyard her son showed me how they prepared their tribe's traditional drink - opium tea and offered for me to sip some out of his cupped hand. He then took me to the grasslands outside the village to look for black buck, beautiful antelope with horns that curl into graceful upward spirals. Well camouflaged, the deer were like fuzzy mirages in the brown landscape until you looked at them for a while. We saw several that day, but only because I was fortunate to have a good guide. Bishnoi have a long history conserving wildlife in the harsh deserts of Rajathan and are considered the protectors of black buck and all trees.
almost 7 years ago
Woman in Jain Temple
I was so lucky to have this woman run through my shot of the Jain Temple. It's ornate carvings were amazing and unbelievable to see!
almost 7 years ago
Indian Food
I never tired of eating the delicious Indian food through my two week trek. So colorful and delectable!