Jim Smith Lake

Jim Smith Lake, East Kootenay C, BC V1C, Canada
Stand-Up Paddleboarding on Jim Smith Lake Cranbrook Canada

Stand-Up Paddleboarding on Jim Smith Lake

Jim Smith Lake is a nice little lake a short drive from downtown with a large grassy area to hang out on and a small sand (kind of) beach. The lake is quite small (perhaps 1 kilometer long and 1/2 kilometer wide) with a marshy area full of reeds at one end. Stand-up paddleboards are available from a local shop (the link is below). It's a great way to explore the lake on a sunny day. And, the shop occasionally offers SUP yoga classes, which is an excellent way to get out and get fit in a beautiful natural environment.
By Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert

