Amber Fort Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Jaipur - A Journey to City of Heritage Monuments Jaipur is capital and the largest city of the largest state Rajasthan in India. The city is stood at the foot of the sprawling 300 year old hilltop Amber fort just on the outskirt of the city. Jaipur is also called the pink city due to its pink architecture. It is said that the city of Jaipur is the first planned urban city in India.



Amber fort which is also called Amir Fort is a UNESCO world heritage site. Fort was built by Raja Man Singh in 1600 AD and then was completed by Raja Jai Singh in 18th century. Amber fort is major tourist attraction since the beginning. The fort is visited by the thousands of tourist from India and abroad every day.



Sheesh Mahal is the room of mirrors. It has the inlay work of mirror and it also reflects thousands of stars in the night. One can say seeing the Sheesh Mahal that beauty lies in itself.



Jal mahal is an 18th century palace built by Raja Jai Singh in the middle of the Man Sagar Lake. It includes a roof garden, fully made up of white marble and edged by fountains and flowers. Its visit was stopped 300 years ago but from the last year visitors were allowed inside.



Visit- http://www.goldentriangle-tour-india.com/jaipurtour/

