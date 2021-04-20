Ísafjörður

Ísafjörður is the largest town in the peninsula. It is conveniently located between five smaller villages, and being the capital of the area it is the centre of interest in the peninsula.



On the gravel spit that stands out into the fjord, small corrugated houses line the streets. Having a wharf all around the spit is fitting, as fish and seafaring has always been the name of the game. For the tourist, Ísafjörður has a range of services for all budgets and tastes. An array of day tours, both in the wilderness and closer to civilisation, are available, for hikers, paddlers and other outdoorsy types of course, but also for those wanting a leisurely walk in a bird colony or at a museum.



All three roads out of town are through tunnels. Iceland’s oldest and shortest tunnel connects to neighbouring Súðavík, the newest connects it to Bolungarvík and the longest connects it to both Suðureyri and Flateyri.



