Ibiza
Playa de Sa Roqueta, s/n, 07860 Sa Roqueta, Illes Balears, Spain
| +34 686 34 90 86
#1 Mojitoman IBIZAThis falls under absolutely freakin' kick-ass entrepreneurship. Still quite taken by Ibiza's #1 Mojitoman!
Why is he wearing a wetsuit you ask? Here's the deal...he SWIMS (!!) from anchored boat to boat, drags a watertight bag behind him with all needed ingredients, climbs aboard and voilà makes you one of the best mojitos you'll ever have–made with FRESH MINT, of course. Brilliant.
The mojito's come in 3 sizes, and flavors. S (€15), M (€20), and L (€30). I had a strawberry one, and still dream about it.
Mojitoman is awesome. You'll never know when he'll swim up to your boat...so consider yourself very, very lucky if he, or his cute partner, Mojitowoman, climb aboard.
Cheers!
>Nina Dietzel traveled to Spain courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza (http://www.hrhibiza.com).