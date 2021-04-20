Where are you going?
Ibiza

Playa de Sa Roqueta, s/n, 07860 Sa Roqueta, Illes Balears, Spain
Website
| +34 686 34 90 86
#1 Mojitoman IBIZA Sa Roqueta Spain

This falls under absolutely freakin' kick-ass entrepreneurship. Still quite taken by Ibiza's #1 Mojitoman!

Why is he wearing a wetsuit you ask? Here's the deal...he SWIMS (!!) from anchored boat to boat, drags a watertight bag behind him with all needed ingredients, climbs aboard and voilà makes you one of the best mojitos you'll ever have–made with FRESH MINT, of course. Brilliant.

The mojito's come in 3 sizes, and flavors. S (€15), M (€20), and L (€30). I had a strawberry one, and still dream about it.

Mojitoman is awesome. You'll never know when he'll swim up to your boat...so consider yourself very, very lucky if he, or his cute partner, Mojitowoman, climb aboard.

Cheers!

>Nina Dietzel traveled to Spain courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza (http://www.hrhibiza.com).





By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

