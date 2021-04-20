Hotel Sans Souci
Burggasse 2, 1070 Wien, Austria
A Luxurious Stay in ViennaPhilippe Starck's design firm, Yoo, transformed an 1872 dowager hotel into the 63-room Hotel Sans Souci Wien. Expect oversize Starck and Arne Jacobsen furnishings, four-poster beds, parquet floors, pillows made with Fornasetti fabrics, and pieces from the owner's art collection (Picassos among them) that contrast with a soft color scheme. Downstairs in the spa, you'll find a true Viennese rarity: a 65-foot indoor pool.
From $300. 43/(0) 1-522-2520.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Hotel Sans Souci Vienna
On an exciting city trip to Vienna, you will want nothing more than a comfortable, peaceful place to retreat to after a day of exploring. The Luxury Boutique Hotel Sans Souci is a perfect choice, as it pairs prime location with the kind of simple elegance modern travelers yearn for. It is just minutes from Vienna’s largest museum complexes and the main shopping mile Mariahilferstrasse. The rooms are spacious and offer all the amenities you expect from contemporary luxury accommodation. It really is the perfect hideaway for savvy visitors who are looking to combine the new and unique with a long tradition of excellence.
almost 7 years ago
La Véranda at Hotel Sans Souci Vienna
The restaurant of Hotel Sans Souci will charm you with its elegant design and fantastic food all throughout the day. It begins with the hearty breakfast, featuring organic, locally sourced products and a buffet worth waking up for. In the afternoon, Le Véranda serves high tea with some of the most scrumptious cakes and little snacks, and then, of course, there is dinner. House Chef René Pichler cooks an authentic, fine cuisine that is guaranteed to make your mouth water. Elegant, yet unpretentious, Le Véranda will make your dining experience unique. Sit down for a cup of tea or a five course meal – everything else is taken care of.
almost 7 years ago
Spa Club at Hotel Sans Souci
Within the very heart of Vienna, there is an oasis of physical and mental relaxation – of absolute bliss. The Sans Souci Spa Club, which is open not only to the guests of the venerable hotel, but to anyone who wants to leave the hustle and bustle behind for a little while. The Club features a state-of-the-art fitness center, two treatment rooms, a ladies’ spa and of course the stunning indoor pool where you can even book a private training session. After a long day of sightseeing, a relaxing massage or facial might be just what you need. If you want to get moving and clear your head, the gym and personal trainers will get your blood pumping in no time. Only a few hours at the Sans Souci Spa Club will make all the difference for your mind, body and soul.