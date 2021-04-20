Spa Club at Hotel Sans Souci

Within the very heart of Vienna, there is an oasis of physical and mental relaxation – of absolute bliss. The Sans Souci Spa Club, which is open not only to the guests of the venerable hotel, but to anyone who wants to leave the hustle and bustle behind for a little while. The Club features a state-of-the-art fitness center, two treatment rooms, a ladies’ spa and of course the stunning indoor pool where you can even book a private training session. After a long day of sightseeing, a relaxing massage or facial might be just what you need. If you want to get moving and clear your head, the gym and personal trainers will get your blood pumping in no time. Only a few hours at the Sans Souci Spa Club will make all the difference for your mind, body and soul.