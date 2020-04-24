Hotel Locarno
Via della Penna, 22, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
| +39 06 361 0841
Photo courtesy of Hotel Locarno
Hotel LocarnoThe Hotel Locarno occupies two adjacent buildings in the cosmopolitan district between the Tiber River and Piazza del Popolo. The original property, built and inaugurated in the 1920s, houses the majority of the standard and deluxe rooms, while the annex, a former palazzo owned by a Venetian family, houses the more luxurious suites. Both of the adjoined structures blend Old World charm and art nouveau elegance, and their rooms preserve turn-of-the-20th-century decor, including lavish drapery, oil paintings, embellished ceiling stuccoes, and period furniture.
The two buildings are joined by a wisteria-filled courtyard, where breakfast is served in fine weather. The rooftop bar offers aperitivo (the Italian version of happy hour) cocktail service and sweeping views over the city and across the river to St. Peter’s cupola. The bar is open to the public and attracts a well-heeled Roman and expat crowd.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
almost 6 years ago
Cocktails on a Wisteria-Laden Patio in Rome
On a warm spring night, the smell of blooming wisteria on the patio of this fashionable hotel makes it a perfect place to while away happy hour. Order the bar's twist on a negroni and such delicious antipasti as arancini, then enjoy great people watching.
almost 6 years ago
Where to Rest Your Head in Rome
I tell all my friends to stay here. It’s a great location, right off Piazza del Popolo. The hotel is not part of a chain. It’s family owned, which is charming. —Pepi Marchetti Franchi, as told to Elizabeth Minchilli. Read about Pepi Marchetti Franchi’s favorite neighborhood in Rome.