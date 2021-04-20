Where are you going?
Hotel Le St-James

355 Saint Jacques Street
Website
| +1 514-841-3111
Epic Luxury in Old Montreal Montreal Canada
Epic Luxury in Old Montreal

The St James is more reminiscent of a European museum than a hotel. The building is an important landmark on historic Rue Saint-Jacques, dating back to 1870, and the hotel's lobby is adorned with antique statues, chandeliers, and paintings.

The St James is the preferred hotel of megastars, with regular guests like Madonna and the Rolling Stones. A member of the Leading Hotels of the World, the St James aims to provide an impeccably luxurious experience to its guests. With just 60 guest rooms and suites, all uniquely designed, the St James is the perfect definition of an upscale boutique hotel for those who can afford to stay here, if only for a night.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

