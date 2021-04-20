Homeslice Pizza

Eating with My Homies
It's rare to find quality pizza by the slice in London—until now. This newly opened former pop-up at London
Fields is a hidden gem worth finding your way to Neal's Yard for. Each day, they offer 3 or 4 different slices such as the courgette (squash), lemon and cheese (above), along with a handful of other more clever and inventive options (think pork belly, duck and rocket) only to be ordered by the pie. Unlike a typical slice joint, there's waiter service, but it's all casual and you'll be burning the roof of your mouth in no time.