Hartbeespoort Dam Hartbeespoort Dam, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa

Take a Walk on the Dam Wall Travel through a short tunnel, and across the dam wall of the Hartebeespoort Dam to get to the main town of Hartebeespoort.



As you get through the tunnel, pull off on the side in the designated parking area and take a walk around the dam wall and see some of the old architecture of arches adorning the wall. Keep a look out for the lightposts emblazoned with lion heads on the side.