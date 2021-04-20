Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Upperdeck Restaurant

Old Rustenburg Road, Damdoryn, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa
Website
| +27 66 476 6673
Annoying the Chef May Result in Smaller Portions Hartbeespoort South Africa

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 4am

Annoying the Chef May Result in Smaller Portions

After spending the morning up at the Harties Cableway, my friends and I decided to check out what is arguably Hartebeespoort's busiest restaurant.

The large venue was packed to the brim, so we had little choice but to wait for a table. That wait was well worth it in the end, as the food that arrived at our tables was grand!

While we were waiting, we'd seen plates upon plates of ribs and eisbein passing through the doors, so we knew what we'd be ordering. A confirmation from the table next door on the worthiness of the meals sealed the deal.

A live band played cover versions (and quite well I might add) of popular songs to the crowds enjoyment.

Hartebeespoort is a town frequented by bikers on the weekend when they do their breakfast runs, so expect to wait a bit for a table at anytime other than first thing in the morning.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points