Upperdeck Restaurant
Old Rustenburg Road, Damdoryn, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa
| +27 66 476 6673
More info
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 4am
Annoying the Chef May Result in Smaller PortionsAfter spending the morning up at the Harties Cableway, my friends and I decided to check out what is arguably Hartebeespoort's busiest restaurant.
The large venue was packed to the brim, so we had little choice but to wait for a table. That wait was well worth it in the end, as the food that arrived at our tables was grand!
While we were waiting, we'd seen plates upon plates of ribs and eisbein passing through the doors, so we knew what we'd be ordering. A confirmation from the table next door on the worthiness of the meals sealed the deal.
A live band played cover versions (and quite well I might add) of popular songs to the crowds enjoyment.
Hartebeespoort is a town frequented by bikers on the weekend when they do their breakfast runs, so expect to wait a bit for a table at anytime other than first thing in the morning.