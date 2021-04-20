BoudhaNath Stupa

This is one of the best places to people watch in Kathmandu. My recommendation is to grab a delicious breakfast at one of the cafes around the stupa and watch while Tibetan monks and refugees mix with tourists as they walk around the stupa slowly turning the prayer wheels and lighting the butter candles.



For the best vantage point, you can climb the stairs and walk around the highest level of the stupa. You can sit and relax while you absorb the experience-- and look at the Himalayas.