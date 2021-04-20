Boudhanath Stupa
A Must-See If Visiting NepalEvery sunrise at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu brings with it the sound of ringing bells and mantras, the smell of incense, the spinning of prayer wheels, and woven in between it all, thousands of pigeons. Buddhist practitioners feed pigeons seeds every morning as offerings to acquire good karma, the watchful eyes of Boudhanath Stupa looming just behind the frantic yet calming scene of people and feathers. Situated in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Kathmandu, Boudhanath offers travelers a look into the Tibetan Buddhist way of life and is one of Buddhism's holiest sites (and also a UNESCO World Heritage site).
BoudhaNath Stupa
This is one of the best places to people watch in Kathmandu. My recommendation is to grab a delicious breakfast at one of the cafes around the stupa and watch while Tibetan monks and refugees mix with tourists as they walk around the stupa slowly turning the prayer wheels and lighting the butter candles.
For the best vantage point, you can climb the stairs and walk around the highest level of the stupa. You can sit and relax while you absorb the experience-- and look at the Himalayas.
