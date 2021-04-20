Mike's Restaurant
Baidam Rd 6, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
+977 61-463151
More info
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 9:30pm
Mike's Restaurant, Pokhara, Kaski District, Nepal.There's nothing authentically Nepali about Mike's Restaurant, save for the stunning views of the Himalayan range and Phewa Lake, but what else do you really need for breakfast?
When we're on the road, we do our vest best to eat, drink, shop, and sleep local. But there are times when you need to sink your teeth into a piece of home. Enter Mike's on Phewa Lake; Mike's serves some of the best breakfast dishes in South Asia, with their Eggs Florentine holding a special place in my heart. Not only did the food taste great, it didn't make me sick - something I can't say about most places in Nepal (don't let that deter you - most of it takes fantastic going in; deal with the repercussions later). Mike's also does an excellent apple-banana fritter, and holds an esteemed place along the banana pancake trail. I consider myself a fairly hardcore traveler, but even I could never scoff at a place like this, not when the views of Machapuchare, Daulaghiri and Annapurna South are so sublime.