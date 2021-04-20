Durbar Square Prayer Wall
Digha Pahleza J P Setu Rd, काठमाडौँ 44600, Nepal
| +977 1-4268969
More info
Durbar Square Bazaar, Kathmandu, Nepal.The ancient buildings of Durbar Square are interesting enough on their own, but what fascinates me is the way people interact with the old and ancient in Kathmandu. We came upon this stunning stone monument, and sat in to listen to a monk explain its significance to passers by. Sadly, I have no idea what language the monk was speaking, so I can't tell you exactly how significant this wall really is.
When he finished speaking, the monk approached us and encouraged us to light a candle and place it at the base of the wall. We joined the rest of the folks and felt a little more connected to the space, despite the fact that we had no idea what was going on. But that's alright. From time to time, a bit of blissful ignorance goes a long way.