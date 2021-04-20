Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Durbar Square Prayer Wall

Digha Pahleza J P Setu Rd, काठमाडौँ 44600, Nepal
Website
| +977 1-4268969
Durbar Square Bazaar, Kathmandu, Nepal. काठमाडौँ Nepal

More info

Durbar Square Bazaar, Kathmandu, Nepal.

The ancient buildings of Durbar Square are interesting enough on their own, but what fascinates me is the way people interact with the old and ancient in Kathmandu. We came upon this stunning stone monument, and sat in to listen to a monk explain its significance to passers by. Sadly, I have no idea what language the monk was speaking, so I can't tell you exactly how significant this wall really is.

When he finished speaking, the monk approached us and encouraged us to light a candle and place it at the base of the wall. We joined the rest of the folks and felt a little more connected to the space, despite the fact that we had no idea what was going on. But that's alright. From time to time, a bit of blissful ignorance goes a long way.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30