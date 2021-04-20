Boudhanath Stupa बौद्धनाथ Gangalal Way

Stupa Power Boudhanath, situated on the north east side of Kathmandu, is one of the most significant Buddhist monuments in the world. The stupa's dome is 43 meters tall and it's painted-on Buddha eyes survey a flurry of activity in the square below. Pilgrims, monks, devotees worshipping with sun salutations, merchants, craftsmen and tourists mingle in this corner of town which used to be a Tamang village but is now primarily inhabited by the descendants of Tibetan refugees. Look closely and you'll see evidence of the traditional Nepali painting technique on the white base of the stupa - paint is thrown onto the structure in arcs instead of applied with brushes. Visit some of the monasteries that surround the monument as well - some of them have nice second floor balconies for viewing the great stupa and its crown of prayer flags from a different angle (this photo was taken from one of them).