With seven beaches and 850 acres of untouched tropical scrub, Guana Island can be your own private paradise. To make the experience even more exclusive, the resort can arrange for a local boatman to take you to a castaway picnic on a secluded shore. Guests can also explore the surrounding waters, which are home to more than 125 species of tropical fish and aquatic life, or hike the nearly 12 miles of trails that crisscross Sugarloaf Mountain, where once-endangered birds, lizards, and plants now thrive. After a day of sun-splashed discovery, retire to one of the 18 individually appointed ocean-view cottages and villas before dining on Caribbean-inspired dishes (coconut chicken soup, simple grilled dorade), made with fruit from the resort’s organic garden.