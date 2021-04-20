Grotto Bay Beach Resort
11 Blue Hole Hill Hamilton, Hamilton Parish CR 04, Bermuda
| +1 441-293-8333
Grotto Bay Beach Resort, BermudaGraceful palms and lush gardens greet guests at Grotto Bay Beach Resort. Situated on 21 acres, this peaceful colony of cottage-style rooms overlooks the beautiful blue water of Bailey’s Bay in the Parish of Hamilton.
Tangerine salt body scrubs, sweet milk and lavender facials, and hot stone massage will melt away all of the exertion of snorkeling excursions, golfing, exploring the resort’s on-site cave, or bicycling around the island. On the other hand, why not take it easy and lounge by the pool, which features a swim-up bar, or on one of the resorts private beaches. Dine among the island ambience of palms, rattan furnishings, and ceiling fans in the Hibiscus Room or Palm Court Dining Room. Afterwards, you can enjoy drinks and tropical breezes on the terrace before retreating to guest rooms outfitted in bright prints and tropical tones.
Salute the Sun at the Bermuda Yoga Festival
Every spring local and international yoga followers, instructors, and wellness speakers come together on the beaches of Bermuda for the Bermuda Yoga Festival. The four-day event offers a wide variety of yoga styles and practices—including chakra, vinyasa, ayurveda, and ashtanga—on the beautiful grounds of the Grotto Bay Beach Resort. The schedule features beginner classes, advanced workshops, and wellness presentations.
Sponsored by the Bermuda Department of Tourism and American Airlines, the festival offers sunrise meditation sessions, power yoga for athletes, inner peace practice, deep healing, and relaxation. Special entertainment includes steel pan musicians and the call and response chanting and devotional music of Kirtan. The Grotto Bay Beach Resort offers special packages for visiting yoga fans.
