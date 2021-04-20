Where are you going?
Northcliff HIll Viewpoint

190 Frederick Dr, Northcliff, Randburg, 2115, South Africa
See The Whole of Johannesburg from The Water Tower

One afternoon, I went to the top of Northcliff Hill by the Water Tower with my brother and cousin on a random outing.

From up there you can see the whole of Johannesburg. A full 360 degree view all the way to the Magaliesberg mountain range!

If you go, park at the bottom of the hill and trek up to the top. Don't forget to pack some drinks and snacks for an awesome sundowner experience!
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
