The Rose Garden Emmarentia Dam, Emmarentia, Randburg, 2029, South Africa

Smell the Roses The Rose Garden at Emmarentia Dam is a favourite spot for locals to hangout and relax under the shade of a tree and have a picnic.



Did you know: There are approximately 4500 rose bushes in the garden!



The best time to go is in Spring or Summer when everything is green and there's a good amount of foliage on the trees for shade.