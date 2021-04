Green Point: Cape Town's Central Park

“It’s not as large as Central Park, but Green Point Park has the same feel, with walking paths and playgrounds. A biodiversity garden in the park grows more than 300 local plant species," says resident Rashiq Fataar.Bill Peters Road, Green Point, 27/(0) 21-417-0120This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Rashiq Fataar's Cape Town neighborhood