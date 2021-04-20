Where are you going?
Green Point Park

1 Fritz Sonnenberg Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8051, South Africa
| +27 21 444 4258
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm

Green Point: Cape Town's Central Park

“It’s not as large as Central Park, but Green Point Park has the same feel, with walking paths and playgrounds. A biodiversity garden in the park grows more than 300 local plant species," says resident Rashiq Fataar.

This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Rashiq Fataar's Cape Town neighborhood
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
