Funicular de Artxanda

Funikularreko Plaza, 48007 Bilbo, Bizkaia, Spain
Sun 8:15am - 10pm
Mon - Sat 7:15am - 10pm

Make your way up Mount Artxanda the fast way—via funicular railway. Built to make the mountaintop accessible to locals, this little red train has been in operation since 1915, although it closed briefly after being bombed during the Spanish Civil War. After the three-minute ride to the top, have a picnic in the park, dine in one of the area’s restaurants or simply enjoy the sweeping panoramas of the city.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

Tricia A. Mitchell
over 6 years ago

Viewing Bilbao from above, it's no wonder why the Basque city's nickname is ‘el Botxo‘ (literally ‘the hole’ or ‘basin') because it appears to be situated in the hole of a green donut.

To soak up marvelous views of the city and view the Guggenheim Museum in miniature, we rode Bilbao's Artxanda Funicular to the top of the mountain of the same name. We only had a short time to take in the views, but vowed to return for a picnic someday.

My post: http://triciaannemitchell.com/2014/07/27/things-to-do-bilbao-spain/

Our video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thTecBp0b90

