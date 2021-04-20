Funicular de Artxanda
Funikularreko Plaza, 48007 Bilbo, Bizkaia, Spain
| +34 944 45 49 66
More info
Sun 8:15am - 10pm
Mon - Sat 7:15am - 10pm
Funicular de ArtxandaMake your way up Mount Artxanda the fast way—via funicular railway. Built to make the mountaintop accessible to locals, this little red train has been in operation since 1915, although it closed briefly after being bombed during the Spanish Civil War. After the three-minute ride to the top, have a picnic in the park, dine in one of the area’s restaurants or simply enjoy the sweeping panoramas of the city.
over 6 years ago
Ride the Artxanda Funicular for Bilbao's Best Views
Viewing Bilbao from above, it's no wonder why the Basque city's nickname is ‘el Botxo‘ (literally ‘the hole’ or ‘basin') because it appears to be situated in the hole of a green donut.
To soak up marvelous views of the city and view the Guggenheim Museum in miniature, we rode Bilbao's Artxanda Funicular to the top of the mountain of the same name. We only had a short time to take in the views, but vowed to return for a picnic someday.
My post: http://triciaannemitchell.com/2014/07/27/things-to-do-bilbao-spain/
Our video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thTecBp0b90
