Funicular de Artxanda

Ride the Artxanda Funicular for Bilbao's Best Views

Viewing Bilbao from above, it's no wonder why the Basque city's nickname is ‘el Botxo‘ (literally ‘the hole’ or ‘basin') because it appears to be situated in the hole of a green donut.



To soak up marvelous views of the city and view the Guggenheim Museum in miniature, we rode Bilbao's Artxanda Funicular to the top of the mountain of the same name. We only had a short time to take in the views, but vowed to return for a picnic someday.



