Foufounes Électriques
87 Saint Catherine Street
| +1 514-844-5539
More info
Sun - Sat 3pm - 3am
Rock On at the Foufs'Welcome to the oldest alternative rock venue in Montreal! This 3-story level club first opened in 1983, at the height of the punk rock and gothic subcultures, and has never lost its popularity, even though the musical movement has.
The facade says it all: a few skulls, a gigantic abstract mural, an overall run-down feeling. There's no doubt about it. This place has had its share of wild nights, and has been left with more than just a few scars. Connoisseurs frequently compare the Fouf's to NYC's feu-CBCG.
The "electric buttocks" aren't just any nightclub. Some of the most world's most popular bands have performed at the venue include Nirvana, Green Day, Queens of the Stone Age, and many others.
While this place is more likely to tempt the underground-ers, everyone is welcome here, as long as you enjoy loud rock music. No need to wear black eyeliner and Docs... just come as you are. And have a good time!