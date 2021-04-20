Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Foufounes Électriques

87 Saint Catherine Street
Website
| +1 514-844-5539
Rock On at the Foufs' Montreal Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 3pm - 3am

Rock On at the Foufs'

Welcome to the oldest alternative rock venue in Montreal! This 3-story level club first opened in 1983, at the height of the punk rock and gothic subcultures, and has never lost its popularity, even though the musical movement has.

The facade says it all: a few skulls, a gigantic abstract mural, an overall run-down feeling. There's no doubt about it. This place has had its share of wild nights, and has been left with more than just a few scars. Connoisseurs frequently compare the Fouf's to NYC's feu-CBCG.

The "electric buttocks" aren't just any nightclub. Some of the most world's most popular bands have performed at the venue include Nirvana, Green Day, Queens of the Stone Age, and many others.

While this place is more likely to tempt the underground-ers, everyone is welcome here, as long as you enjoy loud rock music. No need to wear black eyeliner and Docs... just come as you are. And have a good time!
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points