Folegrandos Unnamed Road

Slowing Down in Folegandros If you're looking to go real remote, Folegrandos is the island to do it. Although this island isn't fully developed for the tourism industry, the slow lifestyle is ultimately part of its charm. Here you'll find wild coastline interspersed with tiny white homes clustered cliff-side, terraced fields for farming, and endless white beaches. Come here if you need some downtime, especially if you're looking to meet some friendly locals.