Falaise 14700 Falaise, France

William the Conqueror's birth place The Château de Falaise is a castle located in the south of the commune of Falaise - "cliff" in French, in the Calvados département of Normandy, France.



William the Conqueror, the son of Duke Robert of Normandy, was born at the castle in about 1028. William went on to conquer England and become king and possession of the castle descended through his heirs until the 13th century when it was captured by King Philip II of France.



The castle changed ownership several times during the Hundred Years' War and then it was deserted during the 17th century. Since 1840 it has been protected as a historic monument.



Today the castle has been modernized and fitted with twenty-first century technology. The tours have become virtual. You are handed an iPad mini at the entrance and all around the castle there are information points where you are suppose to sync your iPad. Once done, you can see the way the room you're in looked in William the Conqueror's time. Also there are projectors in most of the rooms presenting you the history of the castle.



A must see when visiting Normandy.