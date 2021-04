Amsterdam’s EYE Film Institute offers cinema enthusiasts a myriad of options to explore the history and modern developments of film. Among the many exhibits and theaters located around the property, this fall EYE is featuring an exhibit on Michelangelo Antonioni, the Italian director best known for his 1960s trilogy The Adventure, The Night, and The Eclipse. Antonioni is regarded for his focus on visual storytelling in film, rather than conventional narratives. Film buffs can browse through photographs, letters, and articles detailing Antonioni’s vision and influence on the film industry, as well as paintings and excerpts from documentaries created by the filmmaker. The exhibit is currently on display, and runs until January 16, 2016. Visitors to EYE can also admire the Institute’s stunning waterfront building by Delugan Meissl architects, opened in 2012.Photo courtesy of EYE Film Institute.