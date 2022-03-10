El Viejo Wetlands
Wetlands everywhere are at risk due to global warming, and the private wildlife refuge known as El Viejo Wetlands was created to protect some of these ecosystems. Among the thrilling sights you’ll see on a boat tour of the refuge that will make you feel like you’re part of a nature documentary: crocodiles, exotic wading birds (like the huge jabiru, with its eight-foot wingspan), and fabulous amphibians. A visit to El Viejo merits the better part of a day and should definitely include a stop at an old-school sugar mill, as well as a delicious traditional buffet meal served in an old casona
, a local style of wooden house with wide wraparound verandas.