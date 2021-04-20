Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa

Hacienda Pinilla, Provincia de Guanacaste, 50309, Costa Rica
Website
| +506 2681 2000
JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa Provincia De Guanacaste Costa Rica
JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa Provincia De Guanacaste Costa Rica
JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa Provincia De Guanacaste Costa Rica
JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa Provincia De Guanacaste Costa Rica
JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa Provincia De Guanacaste Costa Rica
JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa Provincia De Guanacaste Costa Rica
JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa Provincia De Guanacaste Costa Rica
JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa Provincia De Guanacaste Costa Rica

JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa

On a quiet white-sand beach within the gates of the historic Hacienda Pinilla ranch, just a few miles from the bustling surf town of Tamarindo, the JW Marriott is an ideal choice for families, offering a wide range of on-site activities for every fitness level—think surfing, volleyball, golf, hiking, kayaking, horseback riding, and the list goes on. The kids’ club provides organized daily adventures for children ages four to 12 while parents steal a few relaxing hours at the oceanfront infinity pool or indulging in beachside massages at the spa. Five restaurants and two bars serve everything from casual burgers for picky eaters to sushi, Asian fusion, and contemporary Costa Rican for those with more refined palates. And all of the 310 guest rooms have balconies or terraces with ocean, garden, or pool views, as well as marble bathrooms with oversize tubs for maximum comfort. Spring for a spacious one-bedroom suite, which has a separate living-room area—a great plus if your little ones are early risers.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points