Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden

Paradyskloof, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 880 0054
Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden South Africa

Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden

Art lovers and garden enthusiasts visiting the Cape Winelands should set aside an hour or two to tour the Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden in Stellenbosch. Here, more than 60 of Lewis’s renowned works—from his human forms and shamanic figures to his monumental abstracted fragments and iconic great cats—dot 2.5 miles of walking paths, blending seamlessly with the landscape. If you can, tour the gardens in July and August, when the fynbos trees are in full bloom. Then stop by Lewis’s old studio, which now functions as an art gallery, before having coffee or tea in the small café. Visits to the sculpture garden are by appointment only and can be arranged via email. Guided tours are also available.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
