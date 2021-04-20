Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Shop, Swim with Sharks, Shop Some More: Dubai Mall Aquarium

Standing in front of the longest acrylic viewing panel in the world (seriously, there's a sign announcing it), you'll be mesmerized by the graceful fish, which are utterly oblivious to the curious shoppers. Take some time out from the shops and go into the aquarium, where you can swim with sharks, spend time in a diving tank, or walk through a transparent arch and be transfixed by the huge fish swimming above you. The aquarium is a ten million liter "tank" that in most places would be the highlight of the mall—except this mall adjoins the Burj Khalifa. That means you can spend time at the bottom of the ocean and then soar hundreds of meters up in the air, all in a single afternoon.