Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 346 6600
Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm

Underwater Wonderland

Everything is bigger in Dubai, and this aquarium is no exception to that rule. With offerings like glass bottom boat tours, cage snorkeling, and shark diving, it's perhaps among the most interactive aquarium's out there as well! Still, if you'd prefer to stay dry, you can take it all in through a massive viewing panel—truly breathtaking!

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

Baxter Jackson
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago

Shop, Swim with Sharks, Shop Some More: Dubai Mall Aquarium

Standing in front of the longest acrylic viewing panel in the world (seriously, there's a sign announcing it), you'll be mesmerized by the graceful fish, which are utterly oblivious to the curious shoppers. Take some time out from the shops and go into the aquarium, where you can swim with sharks, spend time in a diving tank, or walk through a transparent arch and be transfixed by the huge fish swimming above you. The aquarium is a ten million liter "tank" that in most places would be the highlight of the mall—except this mall adjoins the Burj Khalifa. That means you can spend time at the bottom of the ocean and then soar hundreds of meters up in the air, all in a single afternoon.

