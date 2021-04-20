Where are you going?
Dressman's Gifts

56-58 Lincoln Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
| +1 505-982-0227
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5:30pm

Since this description was written, the store has changed ownership.

The family-owned Dressman's Gifts (since 1952) is a little gem in a sea of souvenir shops. Find a lovely selection of New Mexican folk art, Southwest gifts, authentic jewelry, pottery, belts, and handbags and various souvenirs from sage sticks to kachinas and knives.
By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

