Dressman's Gifts
56-58 Lincoln Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
| +1 505-982-0227
Photo courtesy of Dressman's Gifts
More info
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5:30pm
Authentic Indian Wares and GiftablesSince this description was written, the store has changed ownership.
The family-owned Dressman's Gifts (since 1952) is a little gem in a sea of souvenir shops. Find a lovely selection of New Mexican folk art, Southwest gifts, authentic jewelry, pottery, belts, and handbags and various souvenirs from sage sticks to kachinas and knives.