Djúpivogur
Djúpivogur, Iceland
Reindeer crossingI expected to see many things in Iceland but had no clue there were reindeer there too. I guess I should have done my homework on the fauna better :). It was a lovely surprise to see them though close to Djúpivogur. There was an entire herd of them grazing right by the ocean which I have never seen before.
The drive toward Djúpivogur
This was one of the best drives ever. All around Iceland is like this. You feel like you need to stop all the time, to admire the gorgeous landscapes. You do not need to see the main tourist attractions to be in love with this country. Just driving around you're in awe all the time.This day is has been raining all morning and then off of a sudden the clouds parted, the most amazing blue sky revealed itself and the sun was brightening the mossy fields and mountains. Driving around Iceland will leave you with the best memories.
The Eggs of Merry Bay
Just 900 metres from the Djupivogur village centre at Gleðivík, (Merry Bay) lies undoubtedly one of the most unusual sculptures in Iceland. Created in 2009 by Icelandic artist Sigurður Guðmundsson, it consists of 34 large scale replicas representing 34 bird species found in the area. Each one, different from the others, with shades of colour, shape and nuance, is beautifully executed.
I love it how even if this town is really small you get to enjoy some really unusual and beautiful art. The town itself is really quiet, and very pretty with it's colorful houses. The cafe offers very good coffee and other treats.
Fishing Hamlet in Eastern Iceland
Djúpivogur is a beautiful village located on the fjord Berufjörður in eastern Iceland. The towering mountain Búlandstindur dominates the landscape. The town has a very modest and beautiful black and white colored church and activities like boat trips, fishing, and bird-watching for visitors.
Hotel Framtid, Djúpivogur
Hotel Framtid is located in Djúpivogur. The rooms have beautiful views of the sea and the surrounding mountains. The hotel also has a good restaurant with coffee and sea-food pizza.