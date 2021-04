Djúpivogur

This was one of the best drives ever. All around Iceland is like this. You feel like you need to stop all the time, to admire the gorgeous landscapes. You do not need to see the main tourist attractions to be in love with this country. Just driving around you're in awe all the time.This day is has been raining all morning and then off of a sudden the clouds parted, the most amazing blue sky revealed itself and the sun was brightening the mossy fields and mountains. Driving around Iceland will leave you with the best memories.