Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Djúpivogur

Djúpivogur, Iceland
Reindeer crossing Djúpivogur Iceland
The Eggs of Merry Bay Djúpivogur Iceland
The drive toward Djúpivogur Djúpivogur Iceland
Hotel Framtid, Djúpivogur Djúpivogur Iceland
Fishing Hamlet in Eastern Iceland Djúpivogur Iceland
Reindeer crossing Djúpivogur Iceland
The Eggs of Merry Bay Djúpivogur Iceland
The drive toward Djúpivogur Djúpivogur Iceland
Hotel Framtid, Djúpivogur Djúpivogur Iceland
Fishing Hamlet in Eastern Iceland Djúpivogur Iceland

Reindeer crossing

I expected to see many things in Iceland but had no clue there were reindeer there too. I guess I should have done my homework on the fauna better :). It was a lovely surprise to see them though close to Djúpivogur. There was an entire herd of them grazing right by the ocean which I have never seen before.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Adriana Yampey
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The drive toward Djúpivogur

This was one of the best drives ever. All around Iceland is like this. You feel like you need to stop all the time, to admire the gorgeous landscapes. You do not need to see the main tourist attractions to be in love with this country. Just driving around you're in awe all the time.This day is has been raining all morning and then off of a sudden the clouds parted, the most amazing blue sky revealed itself and the sun was brightening the mossy fields and mountains. Driving around Iceland will leave you with the best memories.
Adriana Yampey
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The Eggs of Merry Bay

Just 900 metres from the Djupivogur village centre at Gleðivík, (Merry Bay) lies undoubtedly one of the most unusual sculptures in Iceland. Created in 2009 by Icelandic artist Sigurður Guðmundsson, it consists of 34 large scale replicas representing 34 bird species found in the area. Each one, different from the others, with shades of colour, shape and nuance, is beautifully executed.

I love it how even if this town is really small you get to enjoy some really unusual and beautiful art. The town itself is really quiet, and very pretty with it's colorful houses. The cafe offers very good coffee and other treats.
swati verma
almost 7 years ago

Fishing Hamlet in Eastern Iceland

My husband and I traveled around the periphery of Iceland (on Ring Road) over a 9-day trip this summer. By the fourth day on our road trip, we found ourselves in a small fishing town called Djúpivogur. It's a beautiful village located on the fjord Berufjörður in eastern Iceland. The towering mountain Búlandstindur dominates the landscape. The town has a very modest and beautiful black and white colored church and activities like boat trips, fishing, and bird-watching for visitors. It was a pit stop for us on our road trip, and we left after a night's stay and a brunch for northern Iceland.
swati verma
almost 7 years ago

Hotel Framtid, Djúpivogur

My husband and I traveled around the periphery of Iceland (on Ring Road) over a 9-day trip this summer. By the fourth day on our road- trip, we found ourselves in a small fishing village/town called Djúpivogur. It's a beautiful village located on the fjord Berufjörður in eastern Iceland. While there, we stayed at Hotel Framtid. Our room had a beautiful view of the sea and the surrounding mountains. The hotel also has a good restaurant. We had some coffee and sea-food pizza and both were good.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30