Devil's Bay (The Baths) National Park

Gray

Gray may not be the color of most tropical dreams. But in the BVI, the islands’ most famous landmark is the cool gray of granite. Aton the southwestern tip of Virgin Gorda, huge granite boulders that are the result of an ancient volcano line a sublime stretch of sand. You can follow a series of boardwalks and ropes along the beach and through the towering gray and black-flecked boulders. The towering stones lean against each other, forming secret spaces washed by the sea, including a favorite of Instagrammers, the Cathedral. Here, it’s nothing short of heavenly to pause to swim in a calm, shallow pool within a hallowed, natural space streaked with beams of sunlight from above.