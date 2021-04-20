Where are you going?
Der Ritterhof

190 US-2, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
Website
| +1 509-548-5845
Stay For the Knight Leavenworth Washington United States

Sun - Thur 6am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 6am - 12am
Stay For the Knight

Der Ritterhof's main claim to fame is being the roadside motel in Leavenworth with the gigantic suit of armor standing out front. It's actually not a bad place to stay, though; amenities include a decent-sized pool and hot tub, BBQ pits, a large lawn to play on, continental breakfast, pet-friendly rooms, and family suites. The rooms are basic but clean, and prices are reasonable. Even if you’re not staying, though, you should at least pull over and gawk at the big suit of armor as you pass — just another one of Leavenworth’s inexplicable mysteries.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

