Delicate Gems at Dear Rae

"Karin Rae Matthee's jewelry line Dear Rae is often a simple play on basic geometric shapes. Her delicate rings and necklaces went on display at local markets like the weekly Neighbourgoods Market and drew attention. She next exhibited at Design Indaba, one of South Africa's premier trade shows for creatives. Her business has grown into a showroom/studio in Woodstock at The Foundry. For timeless charming pieces or a bespoke design, you'll want to seek out her stand at the market or visit her showroom while you're in Cape Town