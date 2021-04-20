Where are you going?
Darwin Ecosystème

87 Quai des Queyries, 33100 Bordeaux, France
| +33 5 33 48 33 18
Darwin Ecosystème France

Sat, Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm

Darwin Ecosystème

“Mixed-use space” doesn’t come close to describing this hip destination on the banks of the Garonne River. Covering nearly five acres, the Darwin Ecosystème is first and foremost an incubator for sustainable development. Here, in renovated warehouses on the former Niel military barracks, several businesses have set up shop to help propel the green economy. Also on-site is everything from a bike-polo field, skate park, music venue, and free-expression space for graffiti artists to an urban farm, gourmet grocer, and Bordeaux’s largest organic restaurant. When you visit, be sure to stop by Les Chantiers de la Garonne, a “beach bar” on the riverbank where you can relax on a lounge chair with some oysters and Darwin beer (brewed on the premises), then dance the night away to electro beats.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

