Konoko Falls and ParkIf you’re looking for a break from the beach and the noise, head to Konoko Falls Park (formerly known as Coyaba River Garden) for a quiet picnic, swim, and nature walk through beautifully manicured gardens. The Mahoe tiered waterfalls—a smaller, just-as-picturesque version of Dunn’s River Falls but rarely crowded—cascade through the park, and an on-site museum showcases the history of Jamaica’s first inhabitants, the Taino. The park offers gorgeous views of Ocho Rios’s bay below. Climbing and swimming in the falls, at your own pace, is great fun.
Just outside Ocho Rios, at the 1.2-hectare (three-acre) Konoko Falls and Park (formerly the Coyaba River Garden and Museum), visitors can discover the flora and fauna of Jamaica in a setting that includes a koi pond and a waterfall with an inviting pool. The park also has several aviaries that are home to some of the island's colorful and exotic bird species. The small museum covers the full sweep of Jamaican history, from the Taino people who first arrived here around the 7th century up to the present day.