Just outside Ocho Rios, at the 1.2-hectare (three-acre) Konoko Falls and Park (formerly the Coyaba River Garden and Museum), visitors can discover the flora and fauna of Jamaica in a setting that includes a koi pond and a waterfall with an inviting pool. The park also has several aviaries that are home to some of the island's colorful and exotic bird species. The small museum covers the full sweep of Jamaican history, from the Taino people who first arrived here around the 7th century up to the present day.