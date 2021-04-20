Where are you going?
Costa de Asturias

33158, Asturias, Spain
Cudillero Spain

Rock the Costa de Asturias, Asturias, Spain.

The northern coast of Spain is a rugged, wind-battered dreamscape that is totally rife for adventure. We were on a mission to find an especially picturesque section of beach, with tentacle-like rock formations jetting from the surf, but found ourselves lost in a storm and had to settle - if that's what you call this - for a bit of rock and roll closer to our base in Cudillero.

If you're a keen photographer, or enjoy coastal adventures in general, you'll love northern Spain.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

