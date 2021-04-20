Coronado Central Beach

The Best Beach in Southern California

Coronado, California is an idyllic beach community famous for many things (the presence of a massive Naval Air Station, a glamorous hotel, and decades of famous visitors) but one of its most accessible claims to fame is one long stretch of golden sand that kisses the Pacific Ocean. The entire beach is free and open to the public. Even the area just in front of the lauded Hotel Del Coronado can be occupied by anyone who wants to dive into the waves or relax on a simple towel. If surfing is your thing, grab a board and head to “North Beach” or walk down to the surfer-friendly spot just in front of the high rise buildings known as The Shores. Coronado’s friendly waves are great for beginners and they tend to offer up just enough height to keep the experts happy too. If you are a fan of the high-flying skills of pilots who know how to land on the short runways of Navy Carriers, just look to the skies and watch some of the world’s best flyers practice their techniques. For those of you with canine companions, don’t leave them at home! There’s a patch of territory cordoned off for dogs to romp and swim with the same enthusiasm as their human counterparts. And of course, everyone should stick around for the sun's dramatic descent at the close of day.